× Ames High School: 125 Students Out Sick

AMES, Iowa- On Wednesday Ames High had 125 students out sick.

Over 1,300 students attend the school, so that’s not quite 10 per cent of the student body.

District employees came to the building Wednesday night to do some cleaning and spraying as a way to try to reduce students catching some flu bug.

“This is really normal for January,” said School District Spokesperson Kathy Hanson. “We are just trying to be proactive in this situation.”

Hanson said she encourages students to wash hands often, to prevent germs from spreading. She also urged those who are sick to stay home.