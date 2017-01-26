× Bald Eagle Found Dismembered in Yellow Banks Park

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help to find out who killed an American bald eagle at Yellow Banks County Park.

The eagle was found near the Des Moines River. It had been shot and had its head and talons removed. The DNR says the incident was reported by a hiker Wednesday.

“We don’t have much to go on so we need some help. If anyone saw or heard shots in this area during the first two weeks of the year, we would like to know about it,” said State Conservation Officer Nate Anderson. “It’s hard to estimate how long the eagle has been dead due to the warmer temperatures and the state of the eagle’s remains.”

The species is protected by state and federal law.

If you have any information on the crime, you can call the Turn in Poachers hotline at 800-532-2020.