Canine Competitors To Tear Up Turf At Puppy Bowl

OSKALOOSA, Iowa– Dozen of competitors will tear up the turf on Super Bowl Sunday. These players have four legs and a tail.

Four dogs from an Iowa shelter made the cut for Puppy Bowl XIII. The event kicks off on Animal Planet on game day.

Laila, an 8 month old Boxer mix, is one of the rescue dogs on the roster. The canine competitor hails from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto.

“We loved her ears in the picture. The pink ears with the white fur was just adorable,” said new owner Gabrielle Van Dalen.

“She loves people. It was pretty obvious of that as soon as we met her, we were getting a lot of kisses,” agreed Ryan Van Dalen.

The little dog with the big ears joined the couple and big Boxer brother, Rex.

“We’re really happy to promote that and showcase rescue dogs that need help and need us to provide loving homes to them,” said Ryan.

Laila’s new family hopes to catch sight of their most valuable pup representing Team Ruff in the puppy pile up with Team Fluff on game day.

“We hope she has some screen time and we get to see her famous face on there. We hope she played well. Just yeah, we’re excited to see her play,” said Gabrielle.

Look for Laila, Luciana, Sweet Corn and Bismark on Sunday, February 5th. The Puppy Bowl kicks off at 2 PM on Animal Planet.