Centerville School Employee Faces Sexual Exploitation Charge

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – A Centerville Community School District employee has been arrested, accused of having sexual contact with a student.

The Centerville Police Department says 23-year-old Branson Hehnke, of Mystic, is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Police were contacted Tuesday by the school district about the alleged inappropriate contact. Investigators say sexual contact did happen between Hehnke and a student, but it did not happen on school property.

Hehnke was arrested and the charge he faces is an aggravated misdemeanor.