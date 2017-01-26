Centerville School Employee Faces Sexual Exploitation Charge
CENTERVILLE, Iowa – A Centerville Community School District employee has been arrested, accused of having sexual contact with a student.
The Centerville Police Department says 23-year-old Branson Hehnke, of Mystic, is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Police were contacted Tuesday by the school district about the alleged inappropriate contact. Investigators say sexual contact did happen between Hehnke and a student, but it did not happen on school property.
Hehnke was arrested and the charge he faces is an aggravated misdemeanor.
