Iowa Families Fight to Curb 'Fail First' Health Insurance Practice

Iowan families are fighting for a bill they say would prevent patients from suffering through a little-known insurance policy called “step therapy”.

Step therapy is also known as “fail first”, and requires a patient to try a first level treatment drug before their insurance company will cover the next level of therapy, which often costs more.

Suzanne Talley’s son Barrett was diagnosed with early childhood arthritis at four years-old. Talley says her son was prescribed medication their doctor said wouldn’t work.

“He had to fail that for three months and be in excruciating pain before he was able to get him on the medication that would put him in remission” said Talley.

Talley said the three-month period took an emotional toll on her as well.

“I was devastated. Seeing your kid in pain is absolutely awful and knowing that there is nothing that we could do about it, and all we had to do was wait is awful” she said.

She’s now sharing her story with lawmakers who are considering a bill that would give doctors more flexibility to prescribe medication.

The bill provides five exceptions to the step rule:

1: Drug required under step therapy is likely to cause an adverse reaction.

2: Drug required under step therapy is expected to be ineffective based on known clinical characteristics.

3: Patient has tried step therapy drug under previous insurance plan, or similar another drug of the same class.

4: Drug required is not in the best interest of the patient based on medical necessity and side effects.

5: Patient is stable on drugs prescribed by the doctor under a current or pervious health insurance plan.

Lawmakers considering the bill say this issue has come up before.

“This isn’t the first year we’ve heard this from our constituents back home who are saying ‘we know the protocols are there and in place but they’re not working for me and this is why;” said house democrat Mary Mascher.

Mascher believes it should be a doctor’s call on what to prescribe.

“It seems again those decisions need to be left to the doctor and the patient and we need to make sure we’re doing what’s in their best interest” she said.

Mascher and the other members of the subcommittee also listened to representatives from insurance companies including Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The insurance representatives were against the bill, arguing step-therapy is a way to cut drug costs for consumers.

It is also common practice for pharmaceutical reps to give doctors incentives to prescribe more expensive, brand-name drugs.

The bill does not prevent doctors from prescribing generic drugs.

The insurance representatives did not wish to share their position on-camera with WHO-HD.

As for Barrett, he’s happy, healthy, and turns seven in a week. He spoke to lawmakers and made a special birthday request.

“The best birthday present you could give me is for you to give me the bill” said Barrett.

The bill moved from the subcommittee hearing as amended and now goes to a full committee hearing for further discussion.