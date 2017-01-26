× Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Appeal in Lottery Rigging Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — The case of a man who rigged lottery computers in order to win big jackpots is headed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Eddie Tipton was convicted of defrauding the Iowa Lottery back in 2010.

While he was the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association, Tipton tampered with the computers that are designed to randomly choose the winning jackpot numbers. His crime came to light following an investigation into a winning Hot Lotto ticket for a 2010 $16 million jackpot. Tipton bought the ticket and tried to claim it through several avenues, while remaining anonymous. The jackpot wasn’t able to be claimed before the deadline expired.

After Tipton’s conviction his attorney expected him to get probation. Instead, the judge gave him five years in prison. One of Tipton’s fraud convictions has been dismissed by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Now Tipton’s attorney is appealing the remaining conviction.

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case early next month.

Tipton’s brother Tommy Tipton and some other associates are facing charges in other states for similar cases relating to rigged lottery jackpots.