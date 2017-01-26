DES MOINES - An all access look into the life of Drake's head coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Des Moines' native is guiding Drake to an undefeated start in the Missouri Valley, while facing a law suit from a former assistant, and expecting her third child.
Jennie Baranczyk: Mother, Coach, and Charismatic Competitor
