Marion County Family Business Hopes to Rise From the Ashes

ATTICA, Iowa -- A Tuesday night fire near Attica threw flames over 20 feet high at Lambirth Enterprises.

"My guys were my main concern the rest of it is just stuff," said Curtis Lambirth. That stuff was a massive 60'x100' building that was destroyed. Relief came when an employee trapped inside made a true leap for life.

"There was a window on the back side that they kicked it out and he more or less fell out of the back window and landed 15 feet to the ground," said Knoxville Rural Fire Chief Kenny Thompson. The jump caused not one injury but two, said the building's owner Curtis Lambirth. "He ended up crushing dad on the way out and he'll be a while in recovery but up to speed again soon." That fall sent both men to the hospital. "Yep, no loss is a good thing," said Lambirth.

Lambirth Enterprises, an auto shop which Curtis Lambirth's dad and grandfather helped create, is now unrecognizable. "Our big main shop building and several customer vehicles, a couple hundred thousand dollars of customer inventory and several classic car projects that we had in the works."

A full onslaught of seven departments fought the blaze for hours. Chief Thompson said, "We had oxygen tanks and gas tanks to deal with so we had four or five explosions trying to get it under control."

The fire also turned the tables on Curtis, who as a fire chief of Indiana Township, was on the job saving his own business. "With almost thirty years being on the fire department, you kind of set your feelings aside and do the job," said Lambirth.

Now his focus is building the family business back up from the ashes. "Grandpa started in Knoxville around 1955 and it's been in the family since day one. You just got to keep going and get done what needs to be done."

The Lambirth's have insurance on the building. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office.