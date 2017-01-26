Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City on January 04, 2017.
President Enrique Pena Nieto announced that Videgaray was replacing Claudia Ruiz Massieu, with the instruction to "accelerate dialogue" with the US president-elect's team in order to establish "constructive relations." / AFP / ALFREDO ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
Mexican President Cancels Meeting with Trump
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled his meeting with US President Donald Trump that had been set for Tuesday after renewed tensions over Trump’s plan to build a wall on the border. “This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Peña Nieto tweeted. Earlier this morning, Trump had tweeted that it would be better to cancel the meeting if Peña Nieto continued to insist Mexico would not pay for the wall, which he had again said as recently as Wednesday evening.