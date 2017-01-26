Pipeline Rupture Spills 138,600 Gallons of Diesel in Northern Iowa

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be in Worth County Thursday monitoring conditions after a diesel fuel pipeline ruptured.

It happened northeast of Hanlontown Wednesday morning. Officials with the Iowa DNR say the line, which is owned by Magellan Pipeline Company, leaked 138,600 gallons of diesel fuel into a farm field.

The DNR says the pooled fuel does not appear to have reached surface waters but emergency crews are working to contain the spill. Workers with Magellan are vacuuming the spilled fuel from the field.

The cause of the pipeline rupture is being investigated.