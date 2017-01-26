× Special Traffic Enforcement Project Planned Friday in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Drivers should be on their best behavior Friday in eastern Polk County.

A special traffic enforcement project is being conducted during the morning hours on Friday. It’s been organized by the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Several central Iowa law enforcement agencies will take part. Officers will be watching out for all traffic violations but will pay extra attention to those speeding and not wearing seatbelts.