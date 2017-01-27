ARL Pulls a Rabbit Rescue, Central Iowans Jump to Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - It was a rabbit rescue in Des Moines Thursday night after an anonymous tip helped the Animal Rescue League of Iowa discover eight rabbits in a neglected environment.

"Very unsanitary, a lot of feces and urine, and just very, very, very dirty," said Josh Colvin with the ARL. "From the pictures, and talking with the animal control officer, the sanitation was very, very poor. And putting hands on rabbits, they were clearly skinny."

Sadly, a ninth rabbit was dead when the ARL arrived. The owner of the home cooperated, and is now charged with five counts of animal neglect, facing up to 30 days in jail and a hefty fine per charge.

"Normally, if we do have neglect cases, it's going to be dogs and cats," Colvin said. "You know, we've had cases where we've had to take a lot of dogs, or a lot of cats, because they're not being cared for. So it is an isolated incident, from time to time, on rabbits."

But these rabbits won't have to wait long to find a new home.

"I had decided a couple months ago to get a rabbit, and I wanted a Flemish Giant," said Milo resident, Bobbi Brown. "And I didn't think I'd get one until this spring, but then my sister-in-law sent me a link to the ARL."

Brown has applied to adopt one of the rescue rabbits; another, Lucy, was adopted into a loving family just minutes after the ARL opened its Southridge Mall location Friday morning.

"I would much rather rescue one, than go buy a new one," Brown said. "I don't like the puppy mills, that kind of thing. There's already enough animals that need adopted."

The ARL says anonymous tips are one of the only ways it can help save animals in abusive situations.

"That's kind of one of the things that we want to make sure people know - that they can be anonymous on these type of cases," Colvin said. "So if people are concerned about a situation, definitely call, so we can follow up on them."

Because if they aren't being loved, there's plenty of compassion in the hearts of Central Iowans to go around.

"Oh yeah," Brown said. "Makes him happy, makes me happy."