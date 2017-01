Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS - It was an instant classic in Cedar Falls. Drake outlasted UNI 88-79 in double overtime.

Becca Jonas led Drake with 18 points, Brenni Rose had 17. Ellie Herzberger scored 27 for the Panthers.

The win moves Drake to 16-4 overall, 9-0 in the Missouri Valley, alone in first place. UNI falls to 8-1 in conference.

Drake has a week off before traveling to Southern Illinois on Feb 3rd.