Fort Dodge Man Arrested After Car and Foot Chase Thursday Night

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is accused of leading police on a car and foot chase on Thursday night.

Police say an officer attempted to stop Terrell Adams’ vehicle on Highway 1-69 when the 20-year-old sped off, later stopping and trying to run away from officers.

Adams was eventually arrested in a field, and now faces several charges including interference with official acts and eluding. He also had an outstanding warrant for second degree theft.

Adams is being held in the Webster County Jail.