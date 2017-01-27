Hawkeye Wrestlers End 2 Meet losing Streak, Beat the Buckeyes
IOWA CITY – After losing 2 straight duals to Oklahoma State and Penn State the 3rd ranked Hawkeyes bounced back on Friday beating #4 Ohio State 21-13.
#3 Iowa 21, #4 Ohio State 13
125 — #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) tech. fall #18 Jose Rodriguez (OSU), 23-8; 5-0
133 — #1 Nathan Tomasello (OSU) dec. Phillip Laux (IA), 10-3; 5-3
141 — #14 Luke Pletcher (OSU) dec. #15 Topher Carton (IA), 5-4; 5-6
149 — #3 Brandon Sorensen (IA) dec. #5 Micah Jordan (OSU), 2-0; 8-6
157 — #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. Jake Ryan (OSU), 14-3; 12-6
165 — Joey Gunther (IA) dec. Cody Burcher (OSU), 3-0; 15-6
174 — #1 Bo Jordan (OSU) dec. #11 Alex Meyer (IA), 3-2; 15-9
184 — #7 Sammy Brooks (IA) dec. #10 Myles Martin (OSU), 5-3; 18-9
197 — #4 Kollin Moore (OSU) major dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 19-7; 18-13
285 – Steven Holloway (IA) dec. Josh Fox (OSU), 6-1; 21-13
Team Records:
Iowa: 8-2, 4-1
Ohio State: 8-1, 4-1