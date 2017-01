Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Iowa -- Authorities have identified the man killed in a fire set to a home in Hartford.

Officials say the body of 50-year-old Robert Major was found inside a home along West Paint Street last Friday. The home was engulfed in flames that morning.

Authorities arrested Stephen Major, who is now charged with first degree arson and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Major remains in the Warren County Jail.