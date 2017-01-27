Investigation Continues in Case of Waukee High School Assistant Principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- A Waukee High School Assistant Principal has resigned from the school following what the school is calling an "internal investigation."

Josh Smith resigned Friday morning, according to the school.

A press release from the district says staff were "notified of a personal situation involving" Smith. An internal investigation was then launched and Smith resigned.

According to a police report, the investigation began on Wednesday on the Waukee High School property, when Smith contacted the police department. The investigation involved Smith, as well as two Waukee students.

One juvenile student was arrested and charged on Thursday night for extortion, and another was arrested Friday afternoon for extortion.

Smith is listed as the victim of the crime, which involved $1,350 in cash. He has not been charged in the case.

Police say the motive for the extortion is still being investigated.

Officials also say there are many aspects of this case on which they cannot currently comment, but welcome any information from the public.

The Waukee Community School District released a statement saying, "District and Waukee High School administration were notified of a personal situation involving WHS assistant principal, Josh Smith. Upon being made aware of this situation, an internal investigation was initiated. Mr. Smith is no longer employed with the district."

