Iowa House Expected to Approve State Budget Cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa – State lawmakers are just a vote and a signature away from passing a measure to fix a budget deficit.

The 2017 Legislative Session began with a need to cut almost $110 million from the current state budget.

The measure passed the Iowa Senate Thursday and was sent to the Iowa House.

It’s a combination of $88 million in cuts and $25 million in transfers from state funds. The Department of Corrections will lose $5.5 million and the Department of Education $4.5 million.

Higher education loses the most with a combined $21 million in cuts coming from community colleges and state universities.

If the House passes the cuts the bill will be sent to Gov. Terry Branstad, who plans to sign it.