× Johnston Teacher Placed on Leave Amidst Police Investigation

JOHNSTON, Iowa – A teacher and coach in the Johnston School District has been placed on leave in connection with a police investigation.

A spokesperson for the school district says Dustin Mead, a science teacher and assistant coach for boys soccer at Johnston High School, is on paid administrative leave that began January 18th. The district says it cannot comment on the ongoing investigation but they are cooperating with the Johnston Police Department.

Mead’s biography has been removed from the district’s website.

Johnston police confirm they are actively investigating a criminal complaint against a Johnston High School faculty member but would not release further details.