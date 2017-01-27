Local Family Plays The Feud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa-- Survey Says…a metro family makes their game show debut on the Family Feud.

The Smaha family of Johnston stepped up to the buzzer for a chance to win cash and prizes. Their trip to Atlanta to tape the show began with a casting call in Kansas City.

“Ten thousand families had sent in auditions applications. They took 1,000 to the convention center. We were one of the thousand,” said Dad and team captain, Jeff Smaha.

The family submitted a music video that they made over Thanksgiving with their application.

“That was actually the tape that got us, landed us the audition,” said Amber Wenndt.

After a few live auditions, the family found out they made the cut.

“It definitely takes a certain kind of family. I think we were just more of the 'Iowa nice' kind of family,” said Josh Wenndt.

While on the show, the Smahas met and became even bigger fans of funny man and host Steve Harvey

“If someone says a stupid answer, he turns around and gives the camera a look and I've always thought that was hilarious,” said Tyler Smaha.

It turns out, they did end up getting one of Harvey’s famous looks.

“All of a sudden it gets to you and you've had the entire time to think about the dang answer and you can't come up with anything,” said Ryan Smaha.

While the “Iowa nice” family’s answers weren’t good enough to win this time, in a game show twist, this isn’t the last time you’ll see them on the show.

“You’ll want to watch Monday as well,” said Jeff.

By Judge’s ruling, the family is coming back to play on the Family Feud again. You can join them at a watch party at Legends in Johnston from 3-6 p.m. on Monday.

Family Feud airs on KDSM Fox 17 at 4 PM.