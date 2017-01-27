× Man Involved with Alleged Drag Racing Death Pleads Not Guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man charged in connection with an alleged drag racing accident pleaded not guilty on Friday morning.

Crellin Hornsby, 22, is charged with vehicular homicide. Prosecutors say he challenged Edwin Ramirez to a race in October of 2016, when Ramirez crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of Hickman Road and 44th Street.

A makeshift memorial marks the spot where Ramirez was killed.

Hornsby is scheduled to stand trial in March.