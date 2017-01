× Man with Three Outstanding Warrants Arrested Friday Afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police arrested a man with three outstanding warrants on Friday afternoon.

Officials say when a bondsman arrived at the man’s house, he broke out a window and ran away, at one point going through someone else’s house.

Police caught up with him when he slipped on ice along Southeast 8th Street.

The man was taken to the Polk County Jail. His name has not yet been released.

41.557785 -93.602582