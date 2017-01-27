Proposed Bill Would Make it Easier for Parents to Avoid Vaccinating Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A bill to make it easier for parents to avoid vaccinating their children is progressing in the Statehouse.

Parents can currently choose to skip vaccinations based on religious beliefs or medical needs, but the proposed bill would only require parents to have a personal conviction against vaccinations.

The bill passed the House Human Resources Subcommittee on Thursday, and will proceed to the full committee.

Last school year, nearly 95% of students kindergarten through 12th grade were vaccinated.