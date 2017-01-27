× Southeast Polk Teacher on Paid Administrative Leave Following Alleged Assault

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Southeast Polk High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a press release from the Southeast Polk Community School District school district.

Altoona Police Department charged and arrested Laura Nelson, a special education teacher, with assault on January 12th. The alleged incident did not involve any students and took place outside of school hours and off school property.

Nelson is on paid administrative leave until the case is legally resolved.