Virginia Man Donates Kidney to Wife on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NORFOLK, Virginia -- Most couples celebrating a 20th wedding anniversary expect to get new China, but one couple in Virginia celebrated with something much more special.

WTKR's King Cung talked to Cindy and Scott Chafian, after Scott donated a kidney to his wife for a life-saving surgery.

Cindy has polycystic kidney disease and has been on dialysis for two years. When her health started deteriorating, Scott got tested and found out he was a match.

"I would say that if I was able to get dinner on the table for my family, that was a good day," Cindy said about life before her new kidney.

That all began changing on Tuesday, when surgeons brought the couple into the operating room so Scott could donate his kidney to Cindy in a surgery that took over four hours.

"Just the difference already, just the light she's got back in her eyes, I don't even have words for it," said Scott.

"Aside from what pain I have, I feel better already and we're just one day in," said Cindy. "So I am extremely optimistic that this is going to be an amazing outcome. So I'm excited."

While this may not be the wedding anniversary the Chafians had planned, they are happy to be here.

"The surgery went well, the staff has been absolutely phenomenal. We're both feeling good," said Scott.

"I can`t think of any better place to be right now," said Cindy. "If I had the choice to be here or in the Bahamas, I would totally be here."

Cindy is now looking forward to a new life.

"Being able to live it. Not exist, to live, and I really feel like that's what my future is now," she said. "And I'll take that over a diamond any day. But I do like diamonds, don't get me wrong."

The Chafians are hoping their story raises awareness about living donors.