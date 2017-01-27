Waukee Assistant Principal Resigns After Investigation

WAUKEE, Iowa  —  A Waukee High School Assistant Principal has resigned from the school following what the school is calling an “internal investigation.”

Josh Smith resigned this morning, according to the school.

A press release from the district says staff were “notified of a personal situation involving” Smith.  An internal investigation was then launched and Smith resigned.  The school district isn’t commenting on what the personal situation or if police are involved.