× Waukee Assistant Principal Resigns After Investigation

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee High School Assistant Principal has resigned from the school following what the school is calling an “internal investigation.”

Josh Smith resigned this morning, according to the school.

A press release from the district says staff were “notified of a personal situation involving” Smith. An internal investigation was then launched and Smith resigned. The school district isn’t commenting on what the personal situation or if police are involved.