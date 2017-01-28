Animal Rescue League: Upcoming Events and Pet Behavior Information Sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday morning, an Animal Rescue League spokesperson stopped by the studio with Foo, a 12-year-old Border Collie mix, who is part of the ARL's Better with Age program. Foo and his sister are just two of the animals available for adoption at the ARL.

Take a look at the video for some more information about what the ARL has coming up!

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the ARL is offering Love-Grams, which are cards that can be ordered for just $5 and feature some of the ARL's animals. Love-Grams can be ordered through February 9th and will be mailed to your recipient.

The ARL is also hosting an event called Wine & Crafting with the Knotty Nail on February 9th from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., which will feature nail and string art. The event costs $40, and $20 of that fee will go directly to the ARL. Register for the event and find more information on the Animal Rescue League's website.

A lot of "pet parents" have questions about the behavior of their canine and feline family members. Two behavior hotlines are set up to help answer some of these questions, one for cat behavior and one for dog behavior. The cost is $25 for 30 minutes and $45 for 60 minutes.

Cat behavior line: 262-9503 ext. 311

Dog behavior line: 262-9503 ext. 310

The ARL offers dog and cat behavior counseling and dog training classes to help adoptive pet parents, as well as the general public, better understand these companion animals. The behavior specialists at the ARL have published two books, one about cat behavior and one about dog behavior, which both include countless behavior tips and topics.