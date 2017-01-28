× Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Kidnapping

FORT DODGE, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a kidnapping that took place early Saturday morning.

A press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department says officials received a call regarding a possible kidnapping at approximately 4:26 a.m. The caller said a vehicle pulled into a residential driveway and the caller saw a female with her hands bound yelling for help.

When they arrived to the area, officers found a vehicle matching the caller’s description. An officer activated his emergency lights in order to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not slow down and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped near the intersection of Floral Avenue and N 15th Street, where the suspect, Reino Bodady, was taken into custody and charged with third degree kidnapping.

Bodady may incur additional charges pending further investigation.