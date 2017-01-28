× BREAKING: Judge Grants Stay Blocking Deportation of Visa Holders

NBC News tweeted, “Judge grants stay blocking deportation of visa holders held under Trump order on refugees: ACLU” following President Trump’s executive order of an immigration ban on Saturday.

NBC reports that a federal judge in New York has granted a stay order on President Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting entry to the United States by individuals from several predominantly Muslim countries, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported, said ACLU lawyers. They do not have to be released from detention.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.

The executive order sparked protests at JFK International Airport on Saturday.