× Crowds Gather Outside JFK Airport to Protest Immigration Ban

UPDATE: “Judge grants stay blocking deportation of visa holders held under Trump order on refugees: ACLU,” says a tweet from NBC News’ official Twitter page.

QUEENS, New York — Massive crowds gathered at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday after President Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary immigration ban.

The order temporarily closes U.S. borders to refugees and people from seven predominantly-Muslim nations, and for Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Two members of New York’s congressional delegation spoke out following the detainment of two Iraqi refugees.

“This should not be happening in America, the executive order should not be happening in America. The executive order is a gross violation of our standards, norms, I think the spirit of our Constitution,” said New York Representative Jerrold Nadler.

One of the two Iraqi refugees who were detained at the airport on Friday has been released from custody. According to court papers, he was legally allowed to come into the U.S. but was detained in accordance with President Trump’s move to ban travel from several Muslim-majority nations.