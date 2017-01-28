Early Morning DSM Shooting Leaves Man with Several Gunshot Wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A shooting took place early Saturday morning at a bar in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just after 3 a.m.

The investigation began when police say a man with several gunshot wounds arrived at Methodist Hospital. There were also several bullet holes in the man's car.

Police went to Jerry Berry's bar, where they say the shooting may have started. Investigators found shell casings and blood in the parking lot and are still searching for a suspect.

Police describe a person of interest as a 6 foot tall black male wearing a grey sweater with black and purple jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.