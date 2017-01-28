× FedEx Driver who Stopped Flag Burning Protest will Keep his Job

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A FedEx driver will keep his job after breaking up a flag-burning in Iowa City.

The company tweeted from its corporate Twitter account this morning, saying, “We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status.”

The incident happened on Thursday near the pedestrian mall next to the University of Iowa campus. Protestors were burning American flags when Uhrin put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and took the flags away.

An online petition to help Uhrin keep his job received more than 3,500 signatures.

Two protesters have been arrested and charged in connection to the protest. They will appear in court late next month.

