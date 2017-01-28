× Fort Dodge Police Asking for Help in Saturday Morning Shooting Investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are asking for help in an early morning shooting in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers were called to 22 N 12th Street at 12:58 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a male with a gunshot wound, who was later transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown and his name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1426 or Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444 (STOP).

42.506505 -94.182847