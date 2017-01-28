I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa Event Celebrates African American Culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An event on Saturday gave people an opportunity to see a different perspective on African American culture in Iowa.

The I'll Make Me a World in Iowa event is a multi-cultural event that helps families learn about African American culture. On Saturday, the event took place at Hy-Vee Hall for its 20th year.

"To be able to have a place where we can come together and just talk and kind of understand what's happening, it's not just for African Americans, it's for all Iowans," said Betty Andrews, executive director of the event. "Everybody is welcome. African American history is every American's history. We always make it a point to say that, because it is so important for people to understand that we are Americans, we are Iowans, and it's awesome. This is part of America."