Iowans Gather to Celebrate Korean Lunar New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of Korea's most important holidays is being celebrated on Saturday, and Iowans gathered in West Des Moines to celebrate the big day.

A crowd gathered at the Timothy Episcopal Church to celebrate the Korean Lunar New Year and enjoy food, music, dancing, and arts and crafts put on by the Korean Cultural Center of Iowa.

The KCC is an organization dedicated to bringing Koreans and people of other backgrounds for cultural exchange, education, and friendship.

Channel 13 spoke with a family from Cherokee, Iowa, who adopted a child from Korea a year ago. They said they believe it is important for their daughter to attend events like these in order to learn more about her culture.

"Being from Korea, they have a long history and an important culture to them, so for her to come here and see other people of her culture and have some of the food and see some of the dances and crafts that they do from Korea is, I think, a really important experience for her," said Joel Iverson.

