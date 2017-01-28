× Jeff Kaufmann Reelected as Iowa GOP Chair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Republicans met on Saturday to discuss who will be the Iowa GOP chair for the next two years.

Jeff Kaufmann was unanimously reelected to chair the party for his second term.

After being reelected by the central committee, Kaufmann expressed his future goals. One major talking point was fundraising for the midterm elections, in addition to bringing more Latinos into the fold.

Kauffmann says he is not willing to yield a voting bloc that has traditionally voted heavily Democratic, although he says he is realistic and believes the Iowa GOP can successfully court approximately one-third of Latino voters.

He says one of the biggest challenges of his new term will be keeping voter enthusiasm up with their party now holding power, as well as having to justify their policy changes rather than criticizing Democrats.

“It’s easier to criticize than it is to justify, no doubt about it,” said Kaufmann. “Justification takes longer sentences, it’s usually more complex, and you cant fit it in a 30 second soundbite.”

The new chairman also expressed his desire to work with Democrats to ensure Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status continues.

