Lawsuit Alleges 52 Rapes by Baylor University Football Players

WACO, Texas -- Many Baylor University students are involved a lawsuit as a graduate from the school is accusing numerous football players of rape.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, and alleges that coaching staff fostered a culture where alcohol and illegal drugs were provided to recruits. It also claims players committed 52 rapes between 2011 and 2014, including five gang rapes.

The woman says two football players who raped her were previously named as suspects in a sexual assault police report, but were not charged.

Baylor's interim president David Garland issued a statement saying, "Any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable. Baylor University has taken unprecedented actions that have been well-documented in response to the issue of past and alleged sexual assaults involving our campus community."