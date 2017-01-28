Metro Korean Lunar New Year Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Korean Cultural Center of Iowa is ringing in the 2017 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rooster on Saturday.

The event is meant to bring together Koreans and Americans for a cultural exchange, education and friendship.

KCC board member, Brandon Bennett, appeared on Today in Iowa Saturday with Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth to talk more about the event.

The event will take place at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church in West Des Moines from 11am - 1:30pm. The event is free to the public. Donations will be accepted.