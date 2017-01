× Morris Sets Record but Iowa State Falls at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN – Monte Morris is Iowa State’s all-time assist leader. Morris had 4 assists on Saturday to break the mark previously held by Jeff Hornacek. Morris also scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cyclones lost to Vanderbilt 84-78 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Matt Thomas added 14, Deonte Burton 13.

ISU falls to 13-7 overall. Cyclones return home Tuesday to take on #18 West Virginia.