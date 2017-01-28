No Jok, No Problem. Hawkeyes Roll Past Ohio State

Posted 9:50 pm, January 28, 2017, by
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY – Peter Jok, the Big 10’s leading scorer, sat out Saturday night because of a back injury but it didn’t matter.  Iowa beat Ohio State in all phases, winning 85-72.

The win snaps a 3 game skid.

Brady Ellingson picked up the slack in Jok’s adsence scoring 17 points.  Freshman Ryan Kreiner had his best game scoring 14 and grabbing 7 rebounds.  Tyler Cook dropped 13, Jordan Bohannon 12.  10 Hawkeyes scored in the win.

Iowa improves to 12-10 overall, 4-5 in the Big 10.  Hawks hit the road Tuesday to take on Rutgers.