Olympic Gold Medalist to Speak at 2017 Rally Against Cancer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Olympic gold medalist is making a stop in the metro on Saturday.

Shannon Miller, who has won 7 Olympic gold medals, will speak at the 2017 Rally Against Cancer.

Miller is the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011 and is now cancer-free.

The Rally Against Cancer event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines.

