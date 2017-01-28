Shannon Miller Shares Own Experiences and Words of Encouragement with Cancer Patients in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shannon Miller, seven-time Olympic medal gymnast, spoke with cancer patients and their families at the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines on Saturday.

"It's nice for me to have the ability to do this. I'm just happy I could come to Des Moines to do it," she said.

Shannon was the 1993 and 1994 World All-Around Champion after winning seven medals--including two gold--which made her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history. After beating ovarian cancer almost six years ago, Shannon is now able to share her own story and words of encouragement with people facing similar situations.

"It's something I have really thought about quite extensively since my diagnosis," said Shannon. "I wanted to find a way that I could reach out and help others and use a very difficult time in my life to reach back out and help. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be going around the country talking about my ovaries, but if I can do it for a good cause, then I want to do it."

Shannon will be speaking at the Rally Against Cancer event that starts at 6 p.m. at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines on Saturday. She is expected to speak at 8 p.m.

During her visit to John Stoddard, Shannon wanted to say thank you to everyone who has donated to help cancer patients and their families.

41.590085 -93.635023