“The Great Gatsby” Comes to the Des Moines Community Playhouse

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Many people consider F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby to be one of the greatest American novels, and now Iowans have the chance to see the story brought to life onstage at the Des Moines Community Playhouse.

Two of the show's stars, Matthew Phillip Smith and Benjamin Sheridan, came to the studio to talk about the production and when guests can see the performances.

Show details:

January 27th - February 12th, 2017

7:30 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com.

For more information, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.

The Playhouse is located at 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312.