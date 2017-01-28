× Two Traffic Cameras Activated in Windsor Heights

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Drivers in Windsor Heights may be paying closer attention to how fast they are going, after two fixed automated cameras were activated on Friday.

The cameras are located along the 25-mile-per-hour stretch of University Avenue. One is across from Hy-Vee, and the other is at the intersection of University and 64th Street.

However, a bill moving through the Statehouse that would outlaw these cameras means they may not be active for too long.

Critics argue the cameras are just ways for the communities they are in to collect money, but police believe the cameras play a vital role in keeping drivers safe.