Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The UNI Panthers made it 5 straight wins on Saturday beating in-state rival Drake 71-63 at the Knapp Center. Klint Carlson led the way with 17 points for UNI.

Ore Arogundade led the Bulldogs with 15. Drake falls to 5-5 in the MVC, UNI improves to 5-5, the Panthers lost their first 5 conference games.