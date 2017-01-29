Actor John Hurt Remembered for Numerous Iconic Roles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, veteran actor John Hurt has died. He was a familiar and distinctive presence on the big screen, playing dozens of memorable roles over the course of his decades-long career.

For fans of Harry Potter, Hurt will be remembered as Ollivander the wand merchant, making magic on-screen.

His career spanned over six decades, giving him the opportunity to play many other iconic roles. He was twice nominated for an Oscar for his role as a heroin addict in Midnight Express and as the memorable John Merrick in The Elephant Man.

In 1979, a creature burst out of his chest in an unforgettable scene from the sci-fi classic Alien, and in 2012 he was honored by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

"To all those directors that have given me the opportunity to play some of the most wonderful parts that I would never in a million years have thought of for myself. I thank them all. From the bottom of my heart," he said during an acceptance speech.

Most recently, he played a priest who consoles the widowed first lady in the Oscar-nominated Jackie.

The legendary actor is now being remembered around the world.