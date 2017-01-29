Athletes Gather From Around the State for 2017 Winter Iowa Games in Dubuque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Thousands of athletes from around Iowa gathered to compete in the Winter Iowa Games in Dubuque.

KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth talked to some of the athletes about what it's like to attend and why they enjoy competing.

At the Mystyque Ice Center, hockey was the main event.

When asked how the day was going, one young athlete said, "We've won all three of our games and our one game today."

This is the 25th year the Olympic-style event has taken place throughout the Dubuque community, where athletes take part in various sports like hockey, swimming, tennis, and volleyball at various locations.

After winning the gold medal in their division, a member of one hockey team said he enjoyed the event because "When we were playing we did a good job, we skated well, we did all that."

Soccer was the game of choice at the Five Flags Center, where Kelsey Roxworthy was competing.

"I've been playing since I was a little girl. It's just a lot of fun. I like competition, I like making friends," she said.

The event is also a chance for athletes to catch up with friends each year.

"A lot of these teams, like in the adult division, I've seen them all come through the ranks. It's just a nice weekend," said one of the more experienced athletes.

More than 3,100 people competed in the Iowa Games this year. Over the course the 2017, Winter Iowa Games competitions will be held in 24 sports in 15 communities around the state.