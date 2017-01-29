Branstad and Reynolds Respond to Congress about Healthcare Improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week Governor Terry Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds responded to Congress with ways to improve the health care system created by Obamacare.

They say Congress and the new Trump administration must repeal Obamacare because it is unaffordable. They also say Iowans who purchased the Obamacare healthcare plan saw their premiums increase 43 percent and that early reports indicate some premiums in 2018 are expected to more than double.

Branstad and Reynolds argue that prior to Obamacare, the Iowa Farm Bureau health plan helped 42,000 Iowans get the lowest premium costs and health plans that fit their individual costs.

They say the Iowa Farm Bureau plan will expire in 2018 unless it comes into compliance with current Obamacare regulations.