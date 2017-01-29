Centsable Health: Chicken Fajita Bake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fajita Chicken Bake

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 to 2 tsp. prepared taco seasoning

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced and seeds removed

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ cup shredded cheese

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 375⁰F.

SEASON chicken with taco seasoning and PLACE in a baking dish. LAYER peppers and onions over chicken and DRIZZLE with oil. SPRINKLE cheese on top. BAKE for 35 to 45 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 277 calories; 15 g fat; 5.5 g saturated fat; 85 mg cholesterol; 168 mg sodium; 4 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 29 g protein