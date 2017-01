× Chicago Cubs’ World Series Trophy Coming to Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Chicago Cubs’ World Series Championship trophy heads to Principal Park on Wednesday.

The trophy will be on display from 10 – 11:30 a.m., during which time the I-Cubs say fans can take an individual or group photo, but not both. The event is free to the public.

The Chicago Cubs waited 108 years to win the World Series.